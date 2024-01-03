Wednesday's contest at Robins Center has the Richmond Spiders (11-3) taking on the VCU Rams (12-1) at 6:00 PM (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Richmond, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Spiders claimed a 70-66 victory over George Washington.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Richmond vs. VCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Richmond vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 65, VCU 60

Other A-10 Predictions

Richmond Schedule Analysis

When the Spiders took down the Drake Bulldogs, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-66 on November 25, it was their best victory of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Spiders are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories, but also tied for the 39th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Spiders are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

74-66 on the road over Drake (No. 54) on November 25

64-60 over Chattanooga (No. 107) on December 21

77-43 over Maine (No. 134) on November 24

83-56 over Louisiana Tech (No. 148) on November 26

99-73 at home over Liberty (No. 159) on December 16

Richmond Leaders

Maggie Doogan: 17.1 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60)

17.1 PTS, 55.2 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (26-for-60) Grace Townsend: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.4 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29) Addie Budnik: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)

11.2 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67) Rachel Ullstrom: 10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57)

10.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (24-for-57) Katie Hill: 5.6 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders outscore opponents by 14.8 points per game (scoring 75.9 points per game to rank 60th in college basketball while giving up 61.1 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball) and have a +208 scoring differential overall.

The Spiders are scoring 85.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 19 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (66.8).

Richmond cedes 55.6 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 67 when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.