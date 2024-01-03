The VCU Rams (11-1) face a fellow A-10 opponent, the Richmond Spiders (10-3), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Robins Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

Richmond vs. VCU Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Richmond Players to Watch

Maggie Doogan: 17.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Grace Townsend: 10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Addie Budnik: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK Rachel Ullstrom: 11.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Katie Hill: 5.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

VCU Players to Watch

Sarah Te-Biasu: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Timaya Lewis-Eutsey: 13 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

13 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Mary-Anna Asare: 12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Mykel Parham: 5.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jennifer Ezeh: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

