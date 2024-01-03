Shenandoah, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Shenandoah, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Page County High School at Central High School - Woodstock
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Woodstock, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luray High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Quicksburg, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison County High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- Conference: Bull Run
- How to Stream: Watch Here
