High school basketball is on the schedule today in Shenandoah, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shenandoah, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Page County High School at Central High School - Woodstock

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Woodstock, VA

Woodstock, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Luray High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Quicksburg, VA

Quicksburg, VA Conference: Bull Run

Bull Run How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison County High School at Strasburg High School