There is high school basketball action in Staunton, Virginia today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Staunton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilson Memorial High School at Riverheads High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 3

7:30 PM ET on January 3 Location: Staunton, VA

Staunton, VA Conference: Shenandoah

Shenandoah How to Stream: Watch Here

Staunton High School at Buffalo Gap High School