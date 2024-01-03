If you reside in Suffolk, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Suffolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lakeland High School at Surry County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Dendron, VA

Dendron, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy at Kempsville High School