Sun Belt squads will be on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for one game, the Southern Miss Eagles taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Southern Miss Eagles at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6:00 PM ET, Wednesday, January 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today