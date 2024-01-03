How to Watch VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) will visit the VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) after winning three road games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: CBS Sports Network
VCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have hit.
- VCU has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Rams are the 158th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bonnies rank 291st.
- The 73.8 points per game the Rams record are 9.5 more points than the Bonnies give up (64.3).
- VCU is 7-2 when scoring more than 64.3 points.
VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- VCU scored 73.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Rams played better in home games last season, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 when playing on the road.
- VCU averaged 6.1 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged when playing on the road (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% when playing on the road.
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Temple
|W 87-78
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/22/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 75-51
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/30/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 87-73
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/3/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/6/2024
|George Washington
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/9/2024
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
