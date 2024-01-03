The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) will visit the VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) after winning three road games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: CBS Sports Network

VCU Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Bonnies' opponents have hit.

VCU has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.6% from the field.

The Rams are the 158th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bonnies rank 291st.

The 73.8 points per game the Rams record are 9.5 more points than the Bonnies give up (64.3).

VCU is 7-2 when scoring more than 64.3 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

VCU scored 73.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Rams played better in home games last season, giving up 61.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 when playing on the road.

VCU averaged 6.1 treys per game, which was 0.6 more than it averaged when playing on the road (5.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 33.7% at home and 34.9% when playing on the road.

