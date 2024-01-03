The VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total VCU Moneyline Saint Bonaventure Moneyline BetMGM VCU (-4.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel VCU (-4.5) 133.5 -196 +162 Bet on this game at FanDuel

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends

VCU has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Rams and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

Saint Bonaventure has put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, six out of the Bonnies' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

VCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), VCU is 78th in the country. It is way higher than that, 71st, according to computer rankings.

The Rams have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +30000 at the start of the season to +30000.

VCU has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.