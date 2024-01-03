VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The VCU Rams (8-5, 0-0 A-10) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 0-0 A-10) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure matchup.
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|VCU Moneyline
|Saint Bonaventure Moneyline
|BetMGM
|VCU (-4.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|VCU (-4.5)
|133.5
|-196
|+162
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Betting Trends
- VCU has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- The Rams and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.
- Saint Bonaventure has put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- So far this year, six out of the Bonnies' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
VCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), VCU is 78th in the country. It is way higher than that, 71st, according to computer rankings.
- The Rams have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +30000 at the start of the season to +30000.
- VCU has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
