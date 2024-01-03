VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the VCU Rams (6-5, 0-0 A-10) playing the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3, 0-0 A-10) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
VCU Players to Watch
- Zeb Jackson: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Max Shulga: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 5.6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch
- Mika Adams-Woods: 15.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Venning: 13.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Yann Farell: 7.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Pride: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daryl Banks III: 9.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Saint Bonaventure AVG
|Saint Bonaventure Rank
|245th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|74
|210th
|91st
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|64.6
|44th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|33.6
|293rd
|213th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|203rd
|94th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.4
|94th
|159th
|13.9
|Assists
|14.4
|127th
|295th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|117th
