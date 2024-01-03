Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the VCU Rams (6-5, 0-0 A-10) playing the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (7-3, 0-0 A-10) at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Information

VCU Players to Watch

  • Zeb Jackson: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Max Shulga: 15.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Toibu Lawal: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Christian Fermin: 5.6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Jason Nelson: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Bonaventure Players to Watch

  • Mika Adams-Woods: 15.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chad Venning: 13.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Yann Farell: 7.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Charles Pride: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Daryl Banks III: 9.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

VCU vs. Saint Bonaventure Stat Comparison

VCU Rank VCU AVG Saint Bonaventure AVG Saint Bonaventure Rank
245th 72.5 Points Scored 74 210th
91st 67.1 Points Allowed 64.6 44th
201st 36.3 Rebounds 33.6 293rd
213th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd
94th 8.4 3pt Made 8.4 94th
159th 13.9 Assists 14.4 127th
295th 13.3 Turnovers 11.1 117th

