The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV: FOX Sports Networks

Villanova Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.

In games Villanova shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 46th.

The Wildcats average 73.6 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 69.5 the Musketeers allow.

Villanova has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 182nd.

The Musketeers score an average of 75.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.5 the Wildcats allow.

Xavier has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Villanova is putting up 1.8 fewer points per game (72) than it is away from home (73.8).

The Wildcats are allowing 58.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.7 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.5).

When playing at home, Villanova is making 0.8 more treys per game (10.6) than on the road (9.8). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5) last season.

At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).

At home, Xavier knocked down 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than away (40.5%) as well.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center 12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha 12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena 1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Xavier Upcoming Schedule