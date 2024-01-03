How to Watch Villanova vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Villanova Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.
- In games Villanova shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 46th.
- The Wildcats average 73.6 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 69.5 the Musketeers allow.
- Villanova has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 182nd.
- The Musketeers score an average of 75.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.5 the Wildcats allow.
- Xavier has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Villanova is putting up 1.8 fewer points per game (72) than it is away from home (73.8).
- The Wildcats are allowing 58.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.7 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.5).
- When playing at home, Villanova is making 0.8 more treys per game (10.6) than on the road (9.8). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5) last season.
- At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).
- At home, Xavier knocked down 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than away (40.5%) as well.
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|UCLA
|W 65-56
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Creighton
|W 68-66
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/23/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|1/3/2024
|Xavier
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|St. John's
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/12/2024
|DePaul
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Winthrop
|W 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/20/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 74-54
|Cintas Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|UConn
|-
|Cintas Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
