The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.
  • In games Villanova shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 101st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 46th.
  • The Wildcats average 73.6 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 69.5 the Musketeers allow.
  • Villanova has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 182nd.
  • The Musketeers score an average of 75.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.5 the Wildcats allow.
  • Xavier has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Villanova is putting up 1.8 fewer points per game (72) than it is away from home (73.8).
  • The Wildcats are allowing 58.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.7 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (65.5).
  • When playing at home, Villanova is making 0.8 more treys per game (10.6) than on the road (9.8). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5) last season.
  • At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).
  • At home, Xavier knocked down 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than away (40.5%) as well.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall W 74-54 Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center
1/13/2024 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

