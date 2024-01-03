The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games Virginia shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 330th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 109th.

The Cavaliers score 65.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cardinals give up.

Virginia is 5-0 when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Virginia performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game in road games.

The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (64.6).

At home, Virginia averaged 1.0 fewer treys per game (6.6) than on the road (7.6). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (38.2%).

