How to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- In games Virginia shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 330th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 109th.
- The Cavaliers score 65.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cardinals give up.
- Virginia is 5-0 when scoring more than 75.4 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Virginia performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game in road games.
- The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (64.6).
- At home, Virginia averaged 1.0 fewer treys per game (6.6) than on the road (7.6). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in road games (38.2%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 77-54
|FedExForum
|12/27/2023
|Morgan State
|W 79-44
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 76-54
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|Louisville
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
