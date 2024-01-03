The Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the Louisville Cardinals (5-7, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Louisville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Virginia vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Virginia has covered seven times in 13 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Cavaliers' 13 games have hit the over.

Louisville has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this year.

So far this season, six out of the Cardinals' 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Oddsmakers rate Virginia much higher (39th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (73rd).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cavaliers have experienced the 20th-biggest change this season, dropping from +6000 at the beginning to +10000.

Virginia has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

