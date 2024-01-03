Wednesday's SoCon slate includes the Wofford Terriers (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) versus the VMI Keydets (2-10, 0-0 SoCon), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Information

VMI Players to Watch

  • Taeshaud Jackson: 6.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Koree Cotton: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Brennan Watkins: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyran Cook: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Stephen Olowoniyi: 6.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Wofford Players to Watch

  • Corey Tripp: 15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Dillon Bailey: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jackson Sivills: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

VMI vs. Wofford Stat Comparison

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank
66th 80.5 Points Scored 68.5 299th
318th 77.7 Points Allowed 72.5 222nd
82nd 39.0 Rebounds 39.8 61st
194th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.9 123rd
39th 9.5 3pt Made 7.1 212th
49th 16.4 Assists 10.9 327th
192nd 11.9 Turnovers 15.8 358th

