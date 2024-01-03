Wednesday's game between the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) and VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 82-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Wofford, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The game has no line set.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

VMI vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 82, VMI 67

Spread & Total Prediction for VMI vs. Wofford

Computer Predicted Spread: Wofford (-14.2)

Wofford (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Wofford is 6-4-0 against the spread this season compared to VMI's 3-7-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Terriers are 9-1-0 and the Keydets are 3-7-0. Over the last 10 contests, Wofford has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. VMI has gone 3-7 against the spread and 0-10 overall in its last 10 matches.

VMI Performance Insights

The Keydets are being outscored by 2.4 points per game, with a -31 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.5 points per game (295th in college basketball), and give up 71.9 per outing (204th in college basketball).

VMI averages 40.3 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) while conceding 34.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.5 boards per game.

VMI makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (184th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (160th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 30.1% from deep.

VMI has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 15.8 per game (359th in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (308th in college basketball).

