The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) aim to end an eight-game road losing streak at the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

VMI Stats Insights

VMI has put together a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Keydets are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers sit at 132nd.

The Keydets put up 6.4 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Terriers give up to opponents (75.9).

VMI is 3-1 when it scores more than 75.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

VMI Home & Away Comparison

At home VMI is scoring 81.8 points per game, 24.3 more than it is averaging away (57.5).

At home, the Keydets concede 66.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.2.

Beyond the arc, VMI drains fewer treys away (5.2 per game) than at home (11.2), and makes a lower percentage away (28.4%) than at home (40.6%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule