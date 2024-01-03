The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) aim to end an eight-game road losing streak at the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

VMI Stats Insights

  • VMI has put together a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Keydets are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers sit at 132nd.
  • The Keydets put up 6.4 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Terriers give up to opponents (75.9).
  • VMI is 3-1 when it scores more than 75.9 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • At home VMI is scoring 81.8 points per game, 24.3 more than it is averaging away (57.5).
  • At home, the Keydets concede 66.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.2.
  • Beyond the arc, VMI drains fewer treys away (5.2 per game) than at home (11.2), and makes a lower percentage away (28.4%) than at home (40.6%) too.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Radford L 73-56 Dedmon Center
12/17/2023 @ Longwood L 68-49 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/22/2023 Penn State-New Kensington W 82-65 Cameron Hall
1/3/2024 @ Wofford - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 Mercer - Cameron Hall
1/11/2024 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena

