How to Watch VMI vs. Wofford on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) aim to end an eight-game road losing streak at the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
VMI vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
VMI Stats Insights
- VMI has put together a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Keydets are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Terriers sit at 132nd.
- The Keydets put up 6.4 fewer points per game (69.5) than the Terriers give up to opponents (75.9).
- VMI is 3-1 when it scores more than 75.9 points.
VMI Home & Away Comparison
- At home VMI is scoring 81.8 points per game, 24.3 more than it is averaging away (57.5).
- At home, the Keydets concede 66.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.2.
- Beyond the arc, VMI drains fewer treys away (5.2 per game) than at home (11.2), and makes a lower percentage away (28.4%) than at home (40.6%) too.
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Radford
|L 73-56
|Dedmon Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 68-49
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/22/2023
|Penn State-New Kensington
|W 82-65
|Cameron Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Wofford
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|Mercer
|-
|Cameron Hall
|1/11/2024
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
