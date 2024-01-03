The VMI Keydets (3-10, 0-0 SoCon) will visit the Wofford Terriers (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) after dropping eight consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wofford vs. VMI matchup.

VMI vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

VMI vs. Wofford Betting Trends

VMI is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

The Keydets have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

Wofford has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, nine out of the Terriers' 12 games have gone over the point total.

