If you reside in York, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

York High School at Tabb High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Yorktown, VA

Yorktown, VA Conference: Bay Rivers

Bay Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

Warhill High School at Grafton High School