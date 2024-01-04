Thursday's contest between the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) going head to head at McKale Center has a projected final score of 84-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET on January 4.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 84, Colorado 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-7.6)

Arizona (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 159.4

Arizona's record against the spread so far this season is 10-3-0, and Colorado's is 7-4-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in seven games, while Buffaloes games have gone over seven times. Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Colorado has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.3 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 73.4 per contest (239th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by an average of 13.0 boards. It is recording 44.2 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.2 per contest.

Arizona knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (179th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (81st in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.7 per game while shooting 34.2%.

The Wildcats rank 17th in college basketball with 106.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 59th in college basketball defensively with 84.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.5 (250th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 15.4 points per game (posting 84.2 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and allowing 68.8 per outing, 122nd in college basketball) and have a +200 scoring differential.

The 38.8 rebounds per game Colorado accumulates rank 94th in the country, 11.3 more than the 27.5 its opponents pull down.

Colorado connects on 7 three-pointers per game (236th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 40.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.2%.

Colorado and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Buffaloes commit 13.4 per game (305th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (134th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.