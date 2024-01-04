The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) hope to build on a six-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 49.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have knocked down.

In games Arizona shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 10-2 overall.

The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at fifth.

The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats put up are 23.5 more points than the Buffaloes allow (68.8).

When Arizona puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3.

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes have shot at a 51.8% clip from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Colorado is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 20th.

The Buffaloes score 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (73.4).

Colorado has an 11-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.3 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Arizona posted 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.5.

When playing at home, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer treys per game (8.5) than in away games (9). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (35.9%).

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Colorado scored 71.3 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged on the road (65.4).

At home, the Buffaloes allowed 63.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.5).

Beyond the arc, Colorado drained fewer triples on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (30.2%) than at home (32.8%) too.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic L 96-95 T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal W 100-81 Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 @ Stanford L 100-82 Maples Pavilion 1/4/2024 Colorado - McKale Center 1/6/2024 Utah - McKale Center 1/13/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

Colorado Upcoming Schedule