The Colorado Buffaloes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) are heavy, 12.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Pac-12) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at McKale Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's over/under is 159.5.

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -12.5 159.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs Colorado Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Wildcats have put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -900 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Wildcats have a 90% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Colorado has a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buffaloes have played as an underdog of +575 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Colorado has a 14.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 8 61.5% 92.3 176.5 73.4 142.2 158.8 Colorado 3 27.3% 84.2 176.5 68.8 142.2 148

Additional Arizona vs Colorado Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score 92.3 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 68.8 the Buffaloes give up.

When Arizona scores more than 68.8 points, it is 10-3 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

The Buffaloes put up 10.8 more points per game (84.2) than the Wildcats give up (73.4).

When it scores more than 73.4 points, Colorado is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 10-3-0 6-1 7-6-0 Colorado 7-4-0 0-0 7-4-0

Arizona vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Colorado 15-2 Home Record 13-5 6-4 Away Record 2-9 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

