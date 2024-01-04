Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembanyama and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Frost Bank Center on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 31.5 (Over: -110) 12.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: +116)

Antetokounmpo's 30.6 points per game average is 0.9 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 11.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: -123) 3.5 (Over: -111)

Damian Lillard is scoring 25.4 points per game this season, 1.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (4.5).

Lillard has averaged 6.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Thursday.

He has made 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 13.5-point over/under for Brook Lopez on Thursday is 0.7 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).

Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 19.5-point over/under for Wembanyama on Thursday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 10.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Wembanyama averages 2.9 assists, 0.4 more than Thursday's over/under.

Wembanyama has connected on 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: -133) 3.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 19.5 points prop bet over/under set for Keldon Johnson on Thursday is 1.9 more than his season scoring average (17.6).

His per-game rebound average of 6.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 3.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

