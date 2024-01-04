Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Charlottesville, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Charlottesville, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Regents School at Faith Christian School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 4

6:15 PM ET on January 4 Location: Roanoke, VA

Roanoke, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Miller School Of Albemarle at Carlisle School