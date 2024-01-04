Craig, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Craig, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craig, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bath County High School at Craig County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: New Castle, VA
- Conference: Pioneer
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.