Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Fairfax, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Lakes High School at Chantilly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Oakton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Vienna, VA

Vienna, VA Conference: District 1

District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfax High School at James W Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4

7:30 PM ET on January 4 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Centreville High School at Madison High School