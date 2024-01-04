Thursday's game features the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) and the Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) facing off at Bob Carpenter Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-67 victory for heavily favored Delaware according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Delaware projects to cover the 13.5-point spread in its matchup against Hampton. The over/under is listed at 152.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Bob Carpenter Center

Bob Carpenter Center Line: Delaware -13.5

Delaware -13.5 Point Total: 152.5

Hampton vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 83, Hampton 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. Delaware

Pick ATS: Delaware (-13.5)



Delaware (-13.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Delaware has compiled a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Hampton is 4-6-0. The Fightin' Blue Hens have hit the over in three games, while Pirates games have gone over four times. The teams score 156.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's total. Delaware is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in its past 10 games, while Hampton has gone 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates have a +28 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 79.2 points per game, 83rd in college basketball, and are allowing 77.1 per outing to rank 310th in college basketball.

Hampton records 39.1 rebounds per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 35.2 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Hampton makes 7.4 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Hampton loses the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 14 (326th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

