The Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-1 CAA) will look to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Bob Carpenter Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.

Hampton is 4-2 when it shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Pirates are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 295th.

The Pirates' 79.2 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 71.4 the Fightin' Blue Hens allow to opponents.

Hampton has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 71.4 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

Hampton is putting up more points at home (95.4 per game) than away (69.4).

At home the Pirates are allowing 66.6 points per game, 16 fewer points than they are on the road (82.6).

Beyond the arc, Hampton sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (7.6), and makes a lower percentage on the road (25.4%) than at home (35.8%) too.

