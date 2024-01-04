Thursday's contest at Cajundome has the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) matching up with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a victory for James Madison by a score of 80-75, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

James Madison vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 80, Louisiana 75

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-5.2)

James Madison (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Louisiana is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to James Madison's 8-3-0 ATS record. The Ragin' Cajuns are 6-5-0 and the Dukes are 7-4-0 in terms of going over the point total. Over the past 10 games, Louisiana is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall while James Madison has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

James Madison Performance Insights

The Dukes are outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game, with a +257 scoring differential overall. They put up 91.8 points per game (third in college basketball) and give up 72 per contest (205th in college basketball).

The 40.2 rebounds per game James Madison accumulates rank 48th in the country, 5.5 more than the 34.7 its opponents record.

James Madison knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball) while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (62nd in college basketball). It is making 3.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game at 30.4%.

James Madison has committed 4.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.1 (121st in college basketball) while forcing 16 (14th in college basketball).

