How to Watch James Madison vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) will attempt to build on a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Cajundome, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Stats Insights
- The Dukes are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Ragin' Cajuns allow to opponents.
- James Madison is 10-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Dukes are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 316th.
- The Dukes score 91.8 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 71.5 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- James Madison is 13-0 when scoring more than 71.5 points.
James Madison Home & Away Comparison
- James Madison is putting up 93.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 90.6 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Dukes are ceding 66.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 79.8.
- When it comes to three-pointers, James Madison has fared worse in home games this year, sinking 9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 11 per game and a 36.7% percentage away from home.
James Madison Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Coppin State
|W 87-48
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Morgan State
|W 89-75
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 82-65
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Louisiana
|-
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
