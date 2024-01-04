The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) will attempt to build on a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Cajundome, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

James Madison Stats Insights

The Dukes are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Ragin' Cajuns allow to opponents.

James Madison is 10-0 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Dukes are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 316th.

The Dukes score 91.8 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 71.5 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

James Madison is 13-0 when scoring more than 71.5 points.

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

James Madison is putting up 93.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is averaging 90.6 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Dukes are ceding 66.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are allowing 79.8.

When it comes to three-pointers, James Madison has fared worse in home games this year, sinking 9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 11 per game and a 36.7% percentage away from home.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule