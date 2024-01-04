James Madison vs. Louisiana January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the James Madison Dukes (11-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other James Madison Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
James Madison Players to Watch
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrence Edwards: 16.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Michael Green III: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Freidel: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julien Wooden: 9.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Kobe Julien: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Joe Charles: 11.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 10.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
James Madison vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison
|Louisiana Rank
|Louisiana AVG
|James Madison AVG
|James Madison Rank
|111th
|77.9
|Points Scored
|92.9
|1st
|199th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|223rd
|336th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|40.6
|45th
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|77th
|61st
|9.1
|3pt Made
|9.6
|35th
|172nd
|13.7
|Assists
|17.9
|19th
|164th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.8
|179th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.