The No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) are 6.5-point favorites as they try to extend a seven-game road win streak when they square off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Cajundome. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 155.5.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under James Madison -6.5 155.5

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

In five of 11 games this season, James Madison and its opponents have scored more than 155.5 points.

James Madison's outings this year have an average total of 163.8, 8.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Dukes' ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

James Madison has been listed as the favorite eight times this season and has won all of those games.

The Dukes have entered six games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that James Madison has a 75% chance to win.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total James Madison 5 45.5% 91.8 168.9 72 143.5 153.5 Louisiana 3 27.3% 77.1 168.9 71.5 143.5 150.8

Additional James Madison Insights & Trends

James Madison covered 11 times in 20 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The Dukes put up 91.8 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 71.5 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

James Madison is 8-3 against the spread and 13-0 overall when scoring more than 71.5 points.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) James Madison 8-3-0 5-3 7-4-0 Louisiana 6-5-0 2-1 6-5-0

James Madison vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits

James Madison Louisiana 6-0 Home Record 4-0 5-0 Away Record 1-5 3-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-0-0 4-1-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 93.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 90.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 0-2-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

