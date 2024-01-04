Thursday's game features the James Madison Dukes (9-4) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) matching up at Atlantic Union Bank Center (on January 4) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-63 victory for JMU.

The Dukes took care of business in their last outing 85-79 against UL Monroe on Saturday.

JMU vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

JMU vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 72, Arkansas State 63

Other Sun Belt Predictions

JMU Schedule Analysis

The Dukes' signature win this season came in a 78-65 victory on November 19 over the VCU Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings.

JMU has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

The Dukes have three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 35th-most in the country.

JMU 2023-24 Best Wins

78-65 at home over VCU (No. 73) on November 19

65-62 over Montana State (No. 107) on November 24

78-71 on the road over Maine (No. 135) on December 17

85-79 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 137) on December 30

55-53 at home over Wake Forest (No. 146) on December 3

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 34.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (24-for-93)

12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 34.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (24-for-93) Jamia Hazell: 11.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

11.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kseniia Kozlova: 11.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 61.1 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 4.8 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

4.8 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

JMU Performance Insights

The Dukes average 71.6 points per game (104th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (155th in college basketball). They have a +110 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Dukes are putting up 74.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (70.4).

JMU is ceding 52.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 17.3 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (69.8).

