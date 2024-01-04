The James Madison Dukes (9-4) take the court against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-4) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET in Sun Belt action.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

JMU vs. Arkansas State Scoring Comparison

The Red Wolves average 8.5 more points per game (71.7) than the Dukes give up (63.2).

When it scores more than 63.2 points, Arkansas State is 7-1.

JMU is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 71.7 points.

The Dukes score 71.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 61.5 the Red Wolves allow.

JMU has an 8-1 record when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Arkansas State has a 5-3 record when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

This year the Dukes are shooting 42% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Wolves concede.

The Red Wolves shoot 40.8% from the field, just 5.4% higher than the Dukes allow.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 34.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (24-for-93)

12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 34.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (24-for-93) Jamia Hazell: 11.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

11.7 PTS, 42 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kseniia Kozlova: 11.8 PTS, 61.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 61.1 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 4.8 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43)

4.8 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 20.9 3PT% (9-for-43) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

JMU Schedule