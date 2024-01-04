We have high school basketball action in Loudoun, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Loudoun, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Unity Reed High School at Park View High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4

6:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Sterling, VA

Sterling, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun County High School at Lightridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Aldie, VA

Aldie, VA Conference: Dulles

Dulles How to Stream: Watch Here

Briar Woods High School at Woodgrove High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 4

7:15 PM ET on January 4 Location: Purcellville, VA

Purcellville, VA Conference: Potomac

Potomac How to Stream: Watch Here

Loudoun Valley High School at Stone Bridge High School