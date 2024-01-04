When the NBA games tips off on Thursday, which players are set to hit the court, and which will be sidelined? To get all the intel you need, we provide the full NBA injury report below.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Spurs vs. Bucks Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, airing on TNT

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey, C: Out For Season (Knee), Zach Collins, PF: Out (Ankle), Malaki Branham, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), AJ Green, SG: Out (Nose)

Warriors vs. Nuggets Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, airing on TNT

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Reggie Jackson, PG: Questionable (Calf)

