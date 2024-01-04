Thursday's contest that pits the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (13-0) against the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at Reynolds Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-66 in favor of NC State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Wolfpack enter this game following a 72-61 victory over Virginia on Sunday.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Wolfpack claimed a 72-61 win over Virginia. The Seminoles' most recent contest on Sunday ended in a 73-61 victory against Wake Forest. In the Wolfpack's win, Mimi Collins led the way with a team-high 25 points (adding five rebounds and one assist). In the Seminoles' win, Ta'Niya Latson led the way with 30 points (adding five rebounds and zero assists).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NC State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Florida State 66

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack took down the No. 5-ranked Colorado Buffaloes, 78-60, on November 25, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Wolfpack have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, NC State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wolfpack are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 50) on November 29

72-61 on the road over Virginia (No. 75) on December 31

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 80) on November 19

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles picked up their best win of the season on November 17, when they grabbed a 79-75 victory over the Florida Gators, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 42), according to our computer rankings.

The Seminoles have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Florida State has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Wolfpack have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 42) on November 17

95-80 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 59) on December 29

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 65) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 131) on December 3

73-61 at home over Wake Forest (No. 146) on December 31

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG% Latson: 20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) O'Mariah Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)

13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57) Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Alexis Tucker: 8.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack's +296 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.1 points per game (37th in college basketball) while giving up 56.3 per outing (50th in college basketball).

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles are outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game, with a +237 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.2 points per game (13th in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per outing (269th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.