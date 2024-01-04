Two streaking squads hit the court when the NC State Wolfpack (13-0) host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their 13-game winning streak on the line versus the Seminoles, who have won four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles score an average of 85.2 points per game, 28.9 more points than the 56.3 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.

Florida State has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.

NC State has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.2 points.

The Wolfpack average 10.8 more points per game (79.1) than the Seminoles allow (68.3).

When NC State scores more than 68.3 points, it is 11-0.

When Florida State gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 9-1.

The Wolfpack are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles concede to opponents (36.4%).

The Seminoles shoot 43.5% from the field, just 11.6% higher than the Wolfpack allow.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

13.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Aziaha James: 15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71)

15.5 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (26-for-71) River Baldwin: 10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG%

10.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 59.8 FG% Zoe Brooks: 10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (19-for-42)

Florida State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ South Florida W 66-54 Yuengling Center 12/20/2023 @ Old Dominion W 87-50 Chartway Arena 12/31/2023 @ Virginia W 72-61 John Paul Jones Arena 1/4/2024 Florida State - Reynolds Coliseum 1/7/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum 1/11/2024 Virginia - Reynolds Coliseum

Florida State Schedule