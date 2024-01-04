The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game road winning streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -2.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in 10 of 35 games this season.
  • Denver has had an average of 224.9 points in its games this season, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Nuggets are 16-19-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 31 times and won 22, or 71%, of those games.
  • This season, Denver has won 22 of its 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
  • The Nuggets have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has played 14 games this season that ended with a point total above 234.5 points.
  • Golden State has a 233.2-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Golden State is 15-18-0 ATS this year.
  • The Warriors have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win three times (23.1%) in those contests.
  • Golden State has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Golden State has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 10 28.6% 115.1 232 109.8 226.1 226
Warriors 14 42.4% 116.9 232 116.3 226.1 230.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • In the Nuggets' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-8-0) than it has in road games (7-11-0).
  • The 115.1 points per game the Nuggets score are only 1.2 fewer points than the Warriors give up (116.3).
  • When Denver puts up more than 116.3 points, it is 12-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Warriors have hit the over six times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Golden State has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 6-12-0 record) than away (.600, 9-6-0).
  • The Warriors put up an average of 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • Golden State has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 14-11 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 16-19 14-15 14-21
Warriors 15-18 8-4 19-14

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors
115.1
Points Scored (PG)
 116.9
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
12-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 13-12
14-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 14-11
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.3
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
13-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 9-8
20-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.