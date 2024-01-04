The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are just 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a five-game road winning streak when they take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total is set at 234.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 234.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in 10 of 35 games this season.

Denver has had an average of 224.9 points in its games this season, 9.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Nuggets are 16-19-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 31 times and won 22, or 71%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 22 of its 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Nuggets have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has played 14 games this season that ended with a point total above 234.5 points.

Golden State has a 233.2-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

Golden State is 15-18-0 ATS this year.

The Warriors have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win three times (23.1%) in those contests.

Golden State has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

Golden State has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 10 28.6% 115.1 232 109.8 226.1 226 Warriors 14 42.4% 116.9 232 116.3 226.1 230.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 contests.

In the Nuggets' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (9-8-0) than it has in road games (7-11-0).

The 115.1 points per game the Nuggets score are only 1.2 fewer points than the Warriors give up (116.3).

When Denver puts up more than 116.3 points, it is 12-5 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Warriors have hit the over six times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Golden State has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 6-12-0 record) than away (.600, 9-6-0).

The Warriors put up an average of 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Golden State has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 14-11 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Nuggets and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 16-19 14-15 14-21 Warriors 15-18 8-4 19-14

Nuggets vs. Warriors Point Insights

Nuggets Warriors 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 12-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-12 14-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-11 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 116.3 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 13-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-8 20-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-6

