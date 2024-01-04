The Denver Nuggets (24-11) will visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) after winning five straight road games.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Warriors allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots higher than 46.5% from the field, it is 21-4 overall.

The Nuggets are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank second.

The Nuggets record 115.1 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Warriors allow.

Denver is 14-3 when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors have shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Golden State is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.

The Warriors put up an average of 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Golden State is 14-11.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 119.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (110.6).

Denver allows 109.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 109.8 when playing on the road.

The Nuggets are draining 13.2 threes per game with a 39.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 3.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11 threes per game, 36.1% three-point percentage).

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

At home the Warriors score 115.8 points per game, 2.5 less than away (118.3). On defense they allow 115.8 points per game at home, 1.1 less than on the road (116.9).

The Warriors pick up 0.9 more assists per game at home (28.4) than away (27.5).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Reggie Jackson Questionable Calf

Warriors Injuries