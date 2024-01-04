Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry and others are listed when the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Thursday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: -147)

Jokic has put up 25.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points more than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday (8.5).

Jokic's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 16.3 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday (16.5).

He has collected 7.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: -145)

Thursday's over/under for Aaron Gordon is 13.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).

Gordon's assist average -- 3.3 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: +100)

Curry's 27.6 points per game are 0.1 points more than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 4.4 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Curry averages 4.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Curry averages 4.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Klay Thompson Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -110) 2.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Klay Thompson's 16.7 points per game average is 1.2 points more than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (2.5).

Thompson has connected on 3.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.