When the Denver Nuggets (24-11) and Golden State Warriors (16-17) face off at Chase Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Klay Thompson will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets defeated the Hornets on Monday, 111-93. Their high scorer was Jamal Murray with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 25 3 7 2 1 5 Michael Porter Jr. 22 8 1 0 0 4 Reggie Jackson 15 4 4 1 0 2

Warriors' Last Game

The Warriors won their previous game against the Magic, 121-115, on Tuesday. Stephen Curry starred with 36 points, plus two boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 36 2 6 4 1 4 Jonathan Kuminga 19 6 4 0 2 1 Klay Thompson 15 3 2 0 1 3

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 25.7 points, 12.3 boards and 9.1 assists per game, making 55.9% of shots from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.3 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 47% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 13.4 points, 6.7 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 53% from the field.

Reggie Jackson puts up 12.3 points, 2.2 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 47% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Murray is posting 19.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry gets the Warriors 27.6 points, 4.4 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Thompson chips in with 16.7 points per game, plus 3.7 boards and 2.1 assists.

The Warriors get 9 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 3.7 boards and 7.3 assists.

Dario Saric provides the Warriors 10.2 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 12.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.3 assists, making 50.2% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 22.2 11.4 8.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 Stephen Curry GS 24.3 2.9 5 0.9 0.8 4 Jamal Murray DEN 21 4.3 5.9 1.5 0.8 2.7 Klay Thompson GS 19.4 3.1 2.4 0.8 0.3 4.2 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14.7 6.4 1.1 0.3 0.9 2.8 Brandin Podziemski GS 10.9 6.4 4.3 1.8 0.3 1.7

