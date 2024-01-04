The Denver Nuggets (24-11), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET, aim to build on a five-game road winning run when visiting the Golden State Warriors (16-17).

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Nuggets vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Warriors Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-2.5) 234.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nuggets (-3) 235 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +188 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.1 points per game (15th in the NBA) while giving up 109.8 per contest (third in the league).

The Warriors put up 116.9 points per game (10th in league) while giving up 116.3 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a +21 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 232 points per game between them, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 226.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Denver has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Golden State has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Nikola Jokic 25.5 -120 25.7 Jamal Murray 22.5 -105 19.7 Michael Porter Jr. 16.5 -110 16.3 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -118 13.4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 9.5 +100 10.0

Nuggets and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +190 - Warriors +3500 +1800 -

