The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Warriors 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)

Warriors (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-1.1)

Nuggets (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Nuggets' .457 ATS win percentage (16-19-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 8-4 against the spread compared to the 14-15 ATS record Denver racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Golden State and its opponents have exceeded the point total 57.6% of the time this season (19 out of 33). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (14 out of 35).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Warriors are 3-10, while the Nuggets are 22-9 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are averaging 115.1 points per game this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift defensively, ceding only 109.8 points per game (third-best).

With 44.6 rebounds per game, Denver is ninth in the NBA. It cedes 43 rebounds per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.7 assists per game.

Denver is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.

The Nuggets are making 12.1 treys per game (21st-ranked in league). They have a 37.8% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors Performance Insights

The Warriors score 116.9 points per game and give up 116.3, ranking them 10th in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.

In 2023-24, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.9 per game) and 14th in rebounds conceded (43.1).

This season the Warriors are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 28 per game.

Golden State commits 14.5 turnovers per game and force 12.2 per game, ranking 25th and 24th, respectively, in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Warriors are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.8). They are 15th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.