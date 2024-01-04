Nuggets vs. Warriors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Warriors 114
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors
- Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-1.1)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.1
- The Nuggets' .457 ATS win percentage (16-19-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .455 mark (15-18-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Golden State is 8-4 against the spread compared to the 14-15 ATS record Denver racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.
- Golden State and its opponents have exceeded the point total 57.6% of the time this season (19 out of 33). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (14 out of 35).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Warriors are 3-10, while the Nuggets are 22-9 as moneyline favorites.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- The Nuggets are averaging 115.1 points per game this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift defensively, ceding only 109.8 points per game (third-best).
- With 44.6 rebounds per game, Denver is ninth in the NBA. It cedes 43 rebounds per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.7 assists per game.
- Denver is top-five this year in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 25th with 12 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Nuggets are making 12.1 treys per game (21st-ranked in league). They have a 37.8% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from beyond the arc.
Warriors Performance Insights
- The Warriors score 116.9 points per game and give up 116.3, ranking them 10th in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.
- In 2023-24, Golden State is second-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.9 per game) and 14th in rebounds conceded (43.1).
- This season the Warriors are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 28 per game.
- Golden State commits 14.5 turnovers per game and force 12.2 per game, ranking 25th and 24th, respectively, in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Warriors are fourth-best in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.8). They are 15th in 3-point percentage at 36.8%.
