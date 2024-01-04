Thursday's game at Chartway Arena has the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 64-51 victory, as our model heavily favors Old Dominion.

The Monarchs enter this game following a 62-56 win over South Alabama on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Old Dominion 64, Louisiana 51

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Schedule Analysis

Against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Monarchs picked up their signature win of the season on December 3, a 55-42 home victory.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Monarchs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over FGCU (No. 64) on December 3

57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 205) on December 7

72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 206) on November 30

59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 224) on November 11

62-56 on the road over South Alabama (No. 238) on December 30

Old Dominion Leaders

En'Dya Buford: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

10.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44) Kaye Clark: 8.0 PTS, 3.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

8.0 PTS, 3.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Jordan McLaughlin: 8.7 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

8.7 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Simone Cunningham: 5.0 PTS, 51.2 FG%

5.0 PTS, 51.2 FG% Brenda Fontana: 5.7 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs have a +73 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 59.0 points per game to rank 289th in college basketball and are giving up 52.4 per contest to rank 13th in college basketball.

On offense, the Monarchs post 58.3 points per game in home games, compared to 60.3 points per game on the road.

At home, Old Dominion is allowing 11.7 fewer points per game (48.1) than in away games (59.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.