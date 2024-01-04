Thursday's contest at Trojan Arena has the Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) squaring off against the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a 78-73 win for Troy, who is a small favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Troy should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 4.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 148.5 over/under.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Troy, Alabama

Venue: Trojan Arena

Line: Troy -4.5

Point Total: 148.5

Old Dominion vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 78, Old Dominion 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. Troy

Pick ATS: Troy (-4.5)



Troy (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Troy has a 7-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Old Dominion, who is 3-8-0 ATS. The Trojans have a 7-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Monarchs have a record of 6-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 152.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Troy has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Old Dominion has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Old Dominion Performance Insights

The Monarchs are being outscored by six points per game, with a -78 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.3 points per game (284th in college basketball), and give up 76.3 per contest (298th in college basketball).

The 34.5 rebounds per game Old Dominion accumulates rank 270th in the nation, 2.9 fewer than the 37.4 its opponents collect.

Old Dominion knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (307th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (292nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

Old Dominion forces 12 turnovers per game (186th in college basketball) while committing 11 (113th in college basketball).

