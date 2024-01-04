The Troy Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-9, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs are shooting 43.3% from the field, 1% higher than the 42.3% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.

Old Dominion has put together a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.

The Monarchs are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 13th.

The Monarchs put up an average of 70.3 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 70.7 the Trojans give up.

When it scores more than 70.7 points, Old Dominion is 2-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Old Dominion is scoring 7.7 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than away (73).

The Monarchs give up 67.8 points per game at home, and 81 on the road.

At home, Old Dominion knocks down 4.7 treys per game, 3.3 fewer than it averages on the road (8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.5%) than on the road (37.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule