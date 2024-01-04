The Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET in Sun Belt action.

Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Ragin' Cajuns' 59.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 52.4 the Monarchs allow.
  • Louisiana is 5-5 when it scores more than 52.4 points.
  • Old Dominion has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.
  • The Monarchs record only 1.3 more points per game (59) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (57.7).
  • Old Dominion has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 57.7 points.
  • When Louisiana gives up fewer than 59 points, it is 5-0.
  • The Monarchs shoot 34.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns allow defensively.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Old Dominion Leaders

  • En'Dya Buford: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
  • Kaye Clark: 8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)
  • Jordan McLaughlin: 8.7 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
  • Simone Cunningham: 5 PTS, 51.2 FG%
  • Brenda Fontana: 5.7 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

Old Dominion Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ VCU L 64-50 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/20/2023 NC State L 87-50 Chartway Arena
12/30/2023 @ South Alabama W 62-56 Mitchell Center
1/4/2024 Louisiana - Chartway Arena
1/6/2024 Southern Miss - Chartway Arena
1/10/2024 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center

