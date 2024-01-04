How to Watch the Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET in Sun Belt action.
Old Dominion Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion vs. Louisiana Scoring Comparison
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 59.8 points per game are 7.4 more points than the 52.4 the Monarchs allow.
- Louisiana is 5-5 when it scores more than 52.4 points.
- Old Dominion has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.8 points.
- The Monarchs record only 1.3 more points per game (59) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (57.7).
- Old Dominion has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 57.7 points.
- When Louisiana gives up fewer than 59 points, it is 5-0.
- The Monarchs shoot 34.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns allow defensively.
- The Ragin' Cajuns make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Old Dominion Leaders
- En'Dya Buford: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Kaye Clark: 8 PTS, 3.4 STL, 35.7 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)
- Jordan McLaughlin: 8.7 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
- Simone Cunningham: 5 PTS, 51.2 FG%
- Brenda Fontana: 5.7 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)
Old Dominion Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ VCU
|L 64-50
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/20/2023
|NC State
|L 87-50
|Chartway Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ South Alabama
|W 62-56
|Mitchell Center
|1/4/2024
|Louisiana
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/6/2024
|Southern Miss
|-
|Chartway Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
