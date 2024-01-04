Old Dominion vs. Troy January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) facing the Old Dominion Monarchs (3-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Old Dominion vs. Troy Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Old Dominion Players to Watch
- Vasean Allette: 15.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Chaunce Jenkins: 15.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tyrone Williams: 12.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- R.J. Blakney: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bryce Baker: 6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Troy Players to Watch
- Christyon Eugene: 16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tayton Conerway: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Rigsby: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Thomas Dowd: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Old Dominion vs. Troy Stat Comparison
|Troy Rank
|Troy AVG
|Old Dominion AVG
|Old Dominion Rank
|36th
|83.3
|Points Scored
|71.2
|270th
|192nd
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|78.1
|324th
|33rd
|41.2
|Rebounds
|33.7
|296th
|17th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|180th
|45th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|6.6
|262nd
|74th
|15.7
|Assists
|10.5
|336th
|318th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|105th
