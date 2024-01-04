Patrick, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Patrick, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Patrick, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patrick County High School at Radford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Radford, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
