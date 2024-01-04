Roanoke, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Roanoke, Virginia today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roanoke, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Cross High School at Fishburne Military School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Waynesboro, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regents School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Roanoke, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.