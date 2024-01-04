Smyth, VA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Smyth, Virginia is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smyth, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rural Retreat High School at Marion Senior High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Marion, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.